Blues beat Bruins 2-1 for 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, center, celebrates his goal behind Boston Bruins' Noel Acciari, right, during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, watches the puck shot by teammate Ryan O'Reilly sail through the legs of Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, for a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (Bruce Bennett/Pool via AP)

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, left, checks St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, to the ice during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, center, celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Jay Bouwmeester, left, and Ryan O'Reilly, right, during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Jordan Binnington stopped 39 shots, and Ryan O’Reilly and former Golden Knight David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history.

Game 6 is Sunday night.

The Bruins were lifted by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 4 dripping blood after taking a deflected puck off his face. He wore a full-face shield on his helmet, but was unable to provide more than an emotional boost.