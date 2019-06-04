Blues top Bruins in Game 4, even Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night as the Blues beat the Bruins 4-2.

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) scores a goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (Bruce Bennett/Pool via AP)

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, kneels on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, leaves the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and they will head back to Boston with the series tied 2-2.

O’Reilly ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring 43 seconds in and with 9:22 left in the game that was back-and-forth madness with Boston’s Tuukka Rask and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington each giving up tons of rebounds.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.