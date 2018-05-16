Golden Knights/NHL

Caesars Palace statue now holds Golden Knights hockey stick — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2018 - 6:44 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2018 - 7:00 pm

Last month, a statue outside of Caesars Palace facing the Las Vegas Strip debuted a new look, holding a Golden Knights flag.

Now that the Knights are in the Western Conference Final, that seemingly wasn’t enough.

The statue is now holding a large Knights hockey stick, opposite of the hand still bearing the waving flag.

It is one of many displays of Knights love on the Strip. The Statue of Liberty outside New York-New York is still donning a Knights jersey and a large “Vegas Born” hockey puck is still sticking out of a pedestrian bridge at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

