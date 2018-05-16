Caesars Palace statue now holds Golden Knights hockey stick — PHOTOS

Last month, a statue outside of Caesars Palace facing the Las Vegas Strip debuted a new look, holding a Golden Knights flag.

A statue of Julius Caesar is seen adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A statue of Julius Caesar is seen adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pedestrians pass by a statue of Julius Caesar adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A statue of Julius Caesar is seen adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A statue of Julius Caesar is seen adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pedestrians pass by a statue of Julius Caesar adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A statue of Julius Caesar is seen adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Last month, a statue outside of Caesars Palace facing the Las Vegas Strip debuted a new look, holding a Golden Knights flag.

Now that the Knights are in the Western Conference Final, that seemingly wasn’t enough.

The statue is now holding a large Knights hockey stick, opposite of the hand still bearing the waving flag.

It is one of many displays of Knights love on the Strip. The Statue of Liberty outside New York-New York is still donning a Knights jersey and a large “Vegas Born” hockey puck is still sticking out of a pedestrian bridge at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.