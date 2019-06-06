Checkers down Wolves 4-1 in Game 3 of Calder Cup Final

The Wolves were without forward Curtis McKenzie, who was suspended by the AHL for one game.

Chicago Wolves right wing Keegan Kolesar (20) and Charlotte Checkers defenseman Roland McKeown battle for the puck in the first period Wednesday, June 5, 2019, during Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Chicago Wolves center Stefan Matteau (23) battles a Charlotte Checkers skater in the first period Wednesday, June 5, 2019, during Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Chicago Wolves left wing Daniel Carr (7) and Charlotte Checkers defenseman Haydn Fleury (27) skate in the first period Wednesday, June 5, 2019, during Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Charlotte Checkers defenseman Jake Bean (2) celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period Wednesday, June 5, 2019, during Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Charlotte Checkers goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic makes a save Wednesday, June 5, 2019, during Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 shots, and right wing Julien Gauthier scored 1:51 into the game, giving the Checkers a lead they would not relinquish as Charlotte downed the Chicago Wolves 4-1 in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Checkers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 set for 5 p.m. Thursday in Rosemont.

Right wing Brooks Macek ended the scoring drought for the Wolves, the top minor-league affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, with a goal at 14:49 of the third period, assisted by Zach Whitecloud and T.J. Tynan. But an empty-netter from Checkers center Martin Necas at 16:55 ended any comeback hopes.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk recorded 22 saves for Chicago.

The Wolves were without forward Curtis McKenzie, who was suspended by the AHL for one game. McKenzie, who has 14 points in the postseason (8 goals, 6 assists), drew a game misconduct and was cited as the aggressor in the final moments of Chicago’s 5-3 loss in Game 2.

The Checkers are the top farm team of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Top Vegas prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves as well as Daniel Carr, the AHL MVP. Carr played six games with the Knights last season.

