Final touches being put on Vegas Golden Knights’ home

The view from the future hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey visitor's locker room at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey visitor's locker room at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey visitor's locker room at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hallway that will be leading Vegas Knights players to the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dan Quinn, vice president of T-Mobile Arena, during a tour of the Vegas Knights retail store at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Knights retail store still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dan Quinn, vice president of T-Mobile Arena, during a tour of the Vegas Knights retail store at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Knights retail store still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Knights retail store still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Knights retail store still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Knights retail store still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Knights retail store still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The hockey press box still under construction at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

At T-Mobile Arena, they’re still hammering, still drilling, still painting.

The Strip facility adjacent to New York-New York and Monte Carlo which will seat 17,500 for hockey celebrated its first anniversary a month ago. And while the building may be suitable for George Strait and Canelo Alvarez, it still not ready for the arena’s anchor tenant, the Golden Knights.

Opening night for the NHL team is less than five months away. But workers are still building out the Knights’ locker room, the press box and the team store.

“We had time to make sure everything was done up to NHL standards,” arena manager Dan Quinn said. “We’ve worked closely with the team so they have exactly what they want.”

The Review-Journal was given a brief tour of the building Thursday. Team spokesman Eric Tosi estimated that all of the projects are about 65 percent complete and everything will be finished on time.

The team store, which is 2,662 square feet and is being branded by the Golden Knights as “The Armory,” will be completed in time for the June 21 NHL Awards Show and Expansion Draft reveal. The press box, which was fairly spartan when used last October for two NHL preseason games, is looking more up to league standards and will be completed well in advance of the Knights’ preseason opener Sept. 26 against Los Angeles.

As for the Knights’ locker room, the team is keeping the look secret. Photographs and video were not allowed of the construction on the area, which is 8,702 square feet and will include a players’ lounge, coaches’ offices, a video room and sports medicine area complete with hot and cold tubs for hydrotherapy and an X-ray room.

The main locker room has 25 stalls and the light and dark blue, slate and tan carpet has been laid down. Still to be installed is a ceiling logo and an assortment of motivational slogans on the walls inside and outside the room.

Team senior vice president Murray Craven, who came up with the final design after tweaking the initial look a couple of times, said the players and coaches should feel comfortable in their setting at T-Mobile.

“I think the layout is good,” he said of the locker room’s best feature. “There’s a nice player’s lounge. There’s a nice workout room. The coaches’ office is off to the side which the players will like.

“It’s not gigantic, but it checks all the boxes.”

Down the hall, the visitors locker room is larger than you’ll find in most NHL arenas. It also has an office for the visiting team’s coaches, a video room and a sports medicine area in its 4,930- square foot space. Even the officials’ locker room will be spacious by league standards.

Upstairs, those covering the Golden Knights will work in a press box that will seat 125, each with a full view of the entire ice surface along with power and wifi and Ethernet capabilities. Behind each seat are cubbyholes to store bags and coats. Video screens will hang from above to show replays and other NHL games.

The press box will also have suites for team and NHL officials and broadcast positions for both radio and television. There will be a dedicated elevator to get downstairs quickly at the end of games.

“Having the trial run with the preseason games last year helped us,” Quinn said of the press box, which is located opposite the team benches and is above the balcony on Level 5. “We knew it wasn’t completely ready but we used the feedback that we received and applied it to having the finished product done right.”

Quinn said by having the extra time to complete the building for hockey, it allowed time for adjustments to the lingering projects.

“Most fans won’t notice what we did with the locker room and the press box,” Quinn said. “What they’ll notice is the team store. But we wanted to make sure the Golden Knights have what they need and have it done the way they wanted it. This is their home and we want them to be comfortable in it.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.