Free agency fallout — Golden Edge Podcast

Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill discuss the team’s (lack of) activity, plus ask what is going on with restricted free agent forward Nikita Gusev?

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) skates with the puck as San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights kicked back and took it easy at the start of free agency, which meant saying goodbye to players like Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Carpenter.

