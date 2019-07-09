Free agency fallout — Golden Edge Podcast
Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill discuss the team’s (lack of) activity, plus ask what is going on with restricted free agent forward Nikita Gusev?
The Golden Knights kicked back and took it easy at the start of free agency, which meant saying goodbye to players like Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Carpenter.
