GAME DAY: Golden Knights ready for franchise’s first Game 7 — VIDEO

Vegas Golden Knights players and the head coach talk about their mindset ahead of facing the San Jose Sharks in Game 7. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury leans on the top of the net during a time out against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights will play the first Game 7 in franchise history Tuesday when they take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“They’re fun games to be involved in,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “They’re pressure games, they’re fun games and it’s winner-take-all, so everybody will be ready to play and give their best, and hopefully we come out on top.”

The Knights, who were unable to close out the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series after leading 3-1, must bounce back from a 2-1 double-overtime loss Sunday.

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner short-handed, backing up his proclamation after Game 5 that the Sharks would extend the series.

Gallant did not provide any lineup information for the winner-take-all matchup after he said Monday his coaching staff would discuss possible changes.

Tuesday’s morning skate was optional and did not provide any clues.

The Knights can become the 16th franchise in NHL history — and second in as many years — to win their first Game 7 appearance. Winnipeg defeated Nashville in the second round last season behind two goals from current Knights center Paul Stastny.

Last season, the Knights eliminated San Jose on its home ice in Game 6 of the conference semifinals with a 3-0 victory.

“We like our game on the road, for sure,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We’ve got to keep it simple. We’ve got to make sure we have a good start and go from there. We played an awesome game (Sunday), we’ve just got to carry it over.”

Stastny has four goals and eight points in four career Game 7s but has been held scoreless the past two games by San Jose, along with linemates Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty.

“When your top players are scoring, things are going good and you’re winning those games,” Gallant said. “Hopefully everybody will have a real good game and they’ll chip in with some goals and get enough to win.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is 3-3 in Game 7s, with all of his victories coming on the road. Notably, he clinched the Stanley Cup for Pittsburgh in 2009 at Detroit and blanked rival Washington in the second round in 2017.

Fleury has been outplayed the past two games by San Jose counterpart Martin Jones, who set a franchise record with 58 saves in the Game 6 victory.

Jones is one of six Sharks goaltenders to win a Game 7, and he shut out Nashville in a Game 7 in 2016 while helping San Jose reach the Stanley Cup Final.

In 48 career postseason games, Jones has a 2.19 goals-against average and .924 save percentage, the latter of which ranks in the top 15 all time.

San Jose is 6-4 overall in Game 7s, including 3-1 at home.

Home teams own a 100-72 record in Game 7s, and 41 of those games have gone to overtime with the home team holding a 21-20 edge.

Colorado awaits the winner in the second round, and the winner of Tuesday’s game would have home-ice advantage.

“It’s huge winning a Game 7. I think it builds momentum going to the next series,” Gallant said. “Would I sooner have won (Sunday) night? Definitely. Get a couple days rest. But we learned from teams last year that played against us that came off playing in Game 7s that you can just keep the momentum going.

“It’s better off to play games than practice this time of year for the players. Hopefully we can win (Tuesday) night and get ready for the next series and go right into it.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.