Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury leans on the top of the net during a time out against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will make his first start since March 15 when the Knights play their final home game of the season Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Fleury missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury. Prior to being sidelined, the Vezina Trophy candidate won six straight starts and allowed five goals during that stretch.

Fleury is 35-19-5 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 59 appearances.

The Knights (43-30-7, 93 points) are coming off a workmanlike 3-1 victory over Edmonton on Monday that snapped a five-game winless streak.

Newly signed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt participated in the morning skate at City National Arena but is not expected to make his NHL debut Thursday, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Center Paul Stastny could return after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. Winger William Carrier and defenseman Deryk Engelland, each of whom sat out Monday’s victory, also could be back.

Gallant said he will continue to rotate players out of the lineup who need to heal minor bumps and bruises prior to the first-round series against San Jose that begins next week.

The Knights are 24-11-5 at T-Mobile Arena after racking up 29 wins there last year.

Arizona (38-34-8) remains alive for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference but will be eliminated with a loss, or if Colorado earns a point against Winnipeg.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper suffered an eye injury during the third period of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles when he was struck in the face by the stick blade of Kings forward Trevor Lewis.

Kuemper traveled with the team, and all indications are he will make his 22nd straight start. The Coyotes recalled Adin Hill from the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and Calvin Pickard would start if Kuemper isn’t cleared.

Pickard was the first player selected by the Knights in the expansion draft, and he was traded to Toronto prior to the start of the inaugural season.

Pickard, who opened the season with Philadelphia, is winless in three starts for Arizona and 4-5-2 with a 3.83 goals-against average and .875 save percentage in 16 appearances overall.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and center Derek Stepan did not practice Wednesday but are expected to be available, according to coach Rick Tocchet.

Center Vinnie Hinostroza, who turned 25 on Wednesday, owns a three-game point streak (1-3—4).

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Nate Schmidt-Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.