Glass, Duke to compete in Golden Knights rookie camp

The Knights’ three first-round draft picks from 2017 will be in town to compete in the team’s rookie camp, which begins Sept. 6.

Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass skates down the ice during a scrimmage against the Los Angles Kings at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. David Sheehan/CaliShooterOne Photography.

The Golden Knights three first-round draft picks from a year ago will all be at the team’s rookie camp when it opens September 6.

Forward Cody Glass (sixth overall), forward Nick Suzuki (13th overall) and defenseman Erik Brannstrom (15th overall), along with six of the other nine members of the Knights’ 2017 draft class and three of their eight 2018 picks, will take part in the Vegas Rookie Faceoff tournament.

The Knights’ top four draft picks of 2018 — forward Ivan Morozov, defenseman Stanislav Demin, foward Paul Cotter and forward Brandon Kurse — will not be attending. It was expected that Morozov would stay in his native Russia when the Golden Knights drafted him and play for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Demin, Cotter and Kurse are all attending college this year — at the University of Denver, Western Michigan and Bowling Green — respectively.

There will be 26 other prospects at the camp including the forward Reid Duke, the Knights’ first-ever signing. He and the rest of the rookies will play three games in the Vegas Rookie Faceoff against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. Sept. 8, the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and the Los Angeles Kings at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

All games will be played at City National Arena.

