Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury helps Las Vegas Make-A-Wish kid

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and 13-year-old Las Vegan Doron Coldwell will be featured on Sports Center’s “My Wish” series.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Jan. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury poses for photos before the Skills Competition for the NHL All Star game festivities in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Ben Margot/AP)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans will want to grab their TV remote and a box of tissues on July 17.

ESPN’s SportsCenter will air a “My Wish” segement that day featuring Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hanging out with Doron Coldwell, a 13-year-old Las Vegan who’s battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Coldwell got to replace Fleury in net for a day as part of the series, which was created in 2006 through a partnership between ESPN and Make-A-Wish. The segment will re-air as part of a one-hour “My Wish” special on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. on KTNV-13.

The Knights previously hosted two Make-A-Wish kids in February that Fleury spent time with.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.