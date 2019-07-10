Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury helps Las Vegas Make-A-Wish kid
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and 13-year-old Las Vegan Doron Coldwell will be featured on Sports Center’s “My Wish” series.
Golden Knights fans will want to grab their TV remote and a box of tissues on July 17.
ESPN’s SportsCenter will air a “My Wish” segement that day featuring Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hanging out with Doron Coldwell, a 13-year-old Las Vegan who’s battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Coldwell got to replace Fleury in net for a day as part of the series, which was created in 2006 through a partnership between ESPN and Make-A-Wish. The segment will re-air as part of a one-hour “My Wish” special on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. on KTNV-13.
The Knights previously hosted two Make-A-Wish kids in February that Fleury spent time with.
Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.