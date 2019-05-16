Golden Knights’ Mark Stone scores to lead Canada over France
Stone scored for the second straight game to help Canada move into second place in the Group A standings at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone scored a goal for the second straight game to help Canada defeat France 5-2 Thursday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.
Stone, who also scored a game-winning goal Monday on his 27th birthday, helped Canada (3-1) win its third consecutive game and move into second place in the Group A standings behind Germany (4-0).
Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault added two assists in the victory, and defenseman Shea Theodore had an assist.
Theodore has five points (one goal, four assists) in the tournament, as does Marchessault (two goals, three assists). Stone has three (two goals, one assist).
Canada next plays Germany on Saturday.
