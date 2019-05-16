Golden Knights’ Mark Stone scores to lead Canada over France

Stone scored for the second straight game to help Canada move into second place in the Group A standings at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Canada's Mark Stone, left, fails to score past Henri Corentin Buysse of France, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Canada and France at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canada's Shea Theodore, right, and Sacha Treille of France, left, watch as Canada's goaltender Carter Hart, center, fails to make a save during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Canada and France at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone scored a goal for the second straight game to help Canada defeat France 5-2 Thursday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Stone, who also scored a game-winning goal Monday on his 27th birthday, helped Canada (3-1) win its third consecutive game and move into second place in the Group A standings behind Germany (4-0).

Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault added two assists in the victory, and defenseman Shea Theodore had an assist.

Theodore has five points (one goal, four assists) in the tournament, as does Marchessault (two goals, three assists). Stone has three (two goals, one assist).

Canada next plays Germany on Saturday.

