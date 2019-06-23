Golden Knights NHL draft capsules
Capsules on the seven players selected by the Golden Knights on the second day of the NHL draft Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Kaedan Korczak
Drafted: Second round (No. 41 overall)
Position: Defenseman
Team: Kelowna (Western Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Yorkton, Saskatchewan
Height/weight: 6-3/194
2018-19 stats: 4 goals, 29 assists, 64 penalty minutes in 68 games
Scouting report: The latest in a long line of standout blue liners produced by Kelowna. He’s regarded as a steady defender who models his game after St. Louis’ Alex Pietrangelo and was 32nd in the final rankings for North American skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau.
Pavel Dorofeyev
Drafted: Third round (No. 79 overall)
Position: Left wing
Team: Magnitogorsk (Russia)
Age: 18
Hometown: Nizhny Tagil, Russia
Height/weight: 6-1/176
2018-19 stats: 17 goals, 14 assists in 19 games
Scouting report: He scorched the Russian junior league and had two points in 23 games in the Kontinental Hockey League. Dorofeyev was projected to go as high as the second round by some draft analysts and impressed the Knights’ scouting staff with his athleticism during the combine.
Layton Ahac
Drafted: Third round (No. 86 overall)
Position: Defenseman
Team: Prince George (British Columbia Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia
Height/weight: 6-2/190
2018-19 stats: 4 goals, 28 assists in 53 games
Scouting report: A late riser on many draft boards who elevated his play during the second half of the season and helped the Spruce Kings win the BCHL title. Ahac is a two-way defenseman who can join the rush. He is committed to play at Ohio State next season.
Ryder Donovan
Drafted: Fourth round (No. 110 overall)
Position: Forward
Team: Duluth East (Minnesota) High School
Age: 18
Hometown: Duluth, Minnesota
Height/weight: 6-4/186
2018-19 stats: 17 goals, 30 assists in 29 games
Scouting report: He hails from one of the top high school programs in the state and also saw action in the United States Hockey League. Donovan is part of a loaded recruiting class at Wisconsin and can play either center or wing. He has top-end speed but needs to continue to develop physically.
Isaiah Saville
Drafted: Fifth round (No. 135 overall)
Position: Goaltender
Team: Tri-City (United States Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
Height/weight: 6-1/198
2018-19 stats: 25-4-2-1, 1.90 goals-against average, .925 save percentage, four shutouts in 34 games
Scouting report: The Nebraska-Omaha commit led the USHL in goals-against average and posted a shutout for Team USA against Russia in the gold-medal game at the World Junior A Challenge. He’s unique as a right-handed catcher and has tremendous upside.
Marcus Kallionkieli
Drafted: Fifth round (No. 139 overall)
Position: Left wing
Team: Sioux City (USHL)
Age: 18
Hometown: Kankaanpaa, Finland
Height/weight: 6-2/195
2018-19 stats: 29 goals, 24 assists in 58 games
Scouting report: An under-the-radar prospect whose shot caught the eye of scouts. He played on a line in Sioux City that included two other NHL draft picks and, despite a midseason slump, was named to the USHL all-rookie team in his first season playing in North America.
Mason Primeau
Drafted: Fifth round (No. 141 overall)
Position: Center
Team: North Bay (Ontario Hockey League)
Age: 17
Hometown: Owen Sound, Ontario
Height/weight: 6-5/205
2018-19 stats: 13 goals, 20 assists in 69 games for North Bay and Guelph
Scouting report: A strong, two-way defensive center much like his father, Wayne, who played almost 800 NHL games. He showed improvement on offense after a November trade from Guelph. Primeau was rated 113th among North American skaters in the final NHL central scouting rankings.
