Golden Knights NHL draft capsules

Capsules on the seven players selected by the Golden Knights on the second day of the NHL draft Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Magnitogorsk's Pavel Dorofeyev, left, against Ice Tigers's Marcus Weber challenge for the puck during a Spengler Cup 2018 ice hockey match between HK Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (Melanie Duchene/Keystone via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights select Kaedan Korczak looks on during the second round of the NHL hockey draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kaedan Korczak

Drafted: Second round (No. 41 overall)

Position: Defenseman

Team: Kelowna (Western Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Yorkton, Saskatchewan

Height/weight: 6-3/194

2018-19 stats: 4 goals, 29 assists, 64 penalty minutes in 68 games

Scouting report: The latest in a long line of standout blue liners produced by Kelowna. He’s regarded as a steady defender who models his game after St. Louis’ Alex Pietrangelo and was 32nd in the final rankings for North American skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau.

Pavel Dorofeyev

Drafted: Third round (No. 79 overall)

Position: Left wing

Team: Magnitogorsk (Russia)

Age: 18

Hometown: Nizhny Tagil, Russia

Height/weight: 6-1/176

2018-19 stats: 17 goals, 14 assists in 19 games

Scouting report: He scorched the Russian junior league and had two points in 23 games in the Kontinental Hockey League. Dorofeyev was projected to go as high as the second round by some draft analysts and impressed the Knights’ scouting staff with his athleticism during the combine.

Layton Ahac

Drafted: Third round (No. 86 overall)

Position: Defenseman

Team: Prince George (British Columbia Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

Height/weight: 6-2/190

2018-19 stats: 4 goals, 28 assists in 53 games

Scouting report: A late riser on many draft boards who elevated his play during the second half of the season and helped the Spruce Kings win the BCHL title. Ahac is a two-way defenseman who can join the rush. He is committed to play at Ohio State next season.

Ryder Donovan

Drafted: Fourth round (No. 110 overall)

Position: Forward

Team: Duluth East (Minnesota) High School

Age: 18

Hometown: Duluth, Minnesota

Height/weight: 6-4/186

2018-19 stats: 17 goals, 30 assists in 29 games

Scouting report: He hails from one of the top high school programs in the state and also saw action in the United States Hockey League. Donovan is part of a loaded recruiting class at Wisconsin and can play either center or wing. He has top-end speed but needs to continue to develop physically.

Isaiah Saville

Drafted: Fifth round (No. 135 overall)

Position: Goaltender

Team: Tri-City (United States Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska

Height/weight: 6-1/198

2018-19 stats: 25-4-2-1, 1.90 goals-against average, .925 save percentage, four shutouts in 34 games

Scouting report: The Nebraska-Omaha commit led the USHL in goals-against average and posted a shutout for Team USA against Russia in the gold-medal game at the World Junior A Challenge. He’s unique as a right-handed catcher and has tremendous upside.

Marcus Kallionkieli

Drafted: Fifth round (No. 139 overall)

Position: Left wing

Team: Sioux City (USHL)

Age: 18

Hometown: Kankaanpaa, Finland

Height/weight: 6-2/195

2018-19 stats: 29 goals, 24 assists in 58 games

Scouting report: An under-the-radar prospect whose shot caught the eye of scouts. He played on a line in Sioux City that included two other NHL draft picks and, despite a midseason slump, was named to the USHL all-rookie team in his first season playing in North America.

Mason Primeau

Drafted: Fifth round (No. 141 overall)

Position: Center

Team: North Bay (Ontario Hockey League)

Age: 17

Hometown: Owen Sound, Ontario

Height/weight: 6-5/205

2018-19 stats: 13 goals, 20 assists in 69 games for North Bay and Guelph

Scouting report: A strong, two-way defensive center much like his father, Wayne, who played almost 800 NHL games. He showed improvement on offense after a November trade from Guelph. Primeau was rated 113th among North American skaters in the final NHL central scouting rankings.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.