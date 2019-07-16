Golden Knights re-sign defenseman Jake Bischoff

Bischoff appeared in 60 games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves last season and had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Chicago Wolves defenseman Jake Bischoff handles the puck in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Final against the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (Charlotte Checkers via Flickr)

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Jake Bischoff to a three-year contract worth $716,667 annually Tuesday.

Bischoff, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut. He was on the Knights’ roster out of training camp last season but never played a game.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound blue line appeared in 60 games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves last season and had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists). He had an additional five assists in 22 Calder Cup playoff games.

The Knights acquired Bischoff from the New York Islanders in the expansion draft.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.