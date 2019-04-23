Golden Knights score late to force OT against Sharks — LIVE BLOG

Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) in the first period during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights will play the first Game 7 in franchise history Tuesday when they take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights, who were unable to close out the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series after leading 3-1, must bounce back from a 2-1 double-overtime loss Sunday.

The Knights can become the 16th franchise in NHL history — and second in as many years — to win their first Game 7 appearance. Winnipeg defeated Nashville in the second round last season behind two goals from current Knights center Paul Stastny.

Last season, the Knights eliminated San Jose on its home ice in Game 6 of the conference semifinals with a 3-0 victory.

Colorado awaits the winner in the second round, and the winner of Tuesday’s game would have home-ice advantage.

