Golden Knights to visit 4 states on summer road trip

The Golden Knights’ summer road trip takes place from Aug. 4 to 9 and will hit four states along the way, the team announced Tuesday.

The third annual trip includes hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with scheduled appearances by Jake Bischoff, Deryk Engelland, Cody Glass, Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud. Broadcasters Dave Goucher and Gary Lawless also will attend, along with Chance the mascot.

“Our annual road trip provides a great opportunity to connect with Vegas Golden Knights fans and weave the golden thread through our television distribution territory,” team president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We are so grateful for the support from our fan base and always look forward to meeting those fans face to face.”

The trip begins Aug. 4 in Las Vegas and makes its first stop Aug. 5 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Whitecloud and Goucher scheduled to appear. After visiting Billings, Montana, with Bischoff on Aug. 6, Glass, Hague and Lawless will be in Casper, Wyoming, on Aug. 7.

The trip concludes Aug. 9 in St. George, Utah, with an appearance by Engelland and Lawless. Engelland is an unrestricted free agent, but incoming president of hockey operations George McPhee previously indicated the team is close to re-signing the 37-year-old defenseman and longtime Las Vegas resident.

