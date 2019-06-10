‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer to present at NHL show in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas-based sports bettor is scheduled to be a presenter at the 2019 NHL Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19.
James Holzhauer — fresh off his record-setting run on “Jeopardy!” — is scheduled to be a presenter at the 2019 NHL Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19.
Holzhauer, a Las Vegas-based sports bettor, won $2,464,216 over 33 appearances on the game show. He’s a fan of the Golden Knights and slipped in a reference to the date of the team’s first game on one of his Daily Double wagers. He also sounded the rally siren at T-Mobile Arena on April 21 before Game 6 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.
The Knights have a chance to win one major award at the event as right wing Mark Stone is a finalist for the Selke Trophy (best defensive forward).
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.