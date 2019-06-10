‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer to present at NHL show in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas-based sports bettor is scheduled to be a presenter at the 2019 NHL Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19.

FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, "Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. A one-minute video circulating online appears to show the 32-time champion of the game show losing for the first time. “Jeopardy!” officials did not immediately respond Monday, June 3, 2019 to questions about its authenticity, and there was no indication in the clip about when Holzhauer’s apparent defeat would air. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

James Holzhauer — fresh off his record-setting run on “Jeopardy!” — is scheduled to be a presenter at the 2019 NHL Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19.

Holzhauer, a Las Vegas-based sports bettor, won $2,464,216 over 33 appearances on the game show. He’s a fan of the Golden Knights and slipped in a reference to the date of the team’s first game on one of his Daily Double wagers. He also sounded the rally siren at T-Mobile Arena on April 21 before Game 6 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.

The Knights have a chance to win one major award at the event as right wing Mark Stone is a finalist for the Selke Trophy (best defensive forward).

