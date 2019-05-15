Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Reaves up for NHL Fan Choice Awards

Marc-Andre Fleury is a finalist for save of the year and Ryan Reaves is a finalist for top hidden talent thanks to his pitch-perfect impersonation of a goal siren.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, left, and Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) on the fairway during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights players Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves both are up for NHL Fan Choice Awards.

Fleury is one of four finalists for save of the year for his glove stop on Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux during a 1-0 road win for the Knights on Oct. 13.

Fleury is having another unreal game. pic.twitter.com/CxfRQpeSI0 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 13, 2018

Reaves is one of four finalists for top hidden talent thanks to his pitch-perfect impersonation of a goal siren during team practices.

The Ryan Reaves goal siren is BACK 🔊🚨 pic.twitter.com/bASCJ9Z2gi — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 18, 2018

Fans can vote on all 20 categories at NHL.com/FanChoiceAwards. Voting is open until June 15.

