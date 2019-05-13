Mark Stone celebrates birthday with game-winner for Canada
The Golden Knights winger scored with 1.8 seconds remaining in the third period to give his home country a 6-5 win Monday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.
Mark Stone celebrated his 27th birthday Monday by scoring a game-winning goal for Canada in the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.
Stone scored with 1.8 seconds remaining in the third period to give Canada (2-1) a 6-5 win over Slovakia and cap a banner day for Golden Knights players.
Forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Shea Theodore also scored in Canada’s win, and forward Nikita Gusev scored in Russia’s 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.
Theodore (one goal, three assists) has four points through three games, while Marchessault (two goals, one assist) has three and Stone (one goal, one assist) has two. Gusev (two goals, three assists) has five for Russia (3-0).
