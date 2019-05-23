Mark Stone’s heroics lift Canada to World Championship semifinals

Stone assisted on a last-second, game-tying goal in regulation, then scored in overtime to help Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Canada's Mark Stone celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Canada and Switzerland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Russia's Nikita Gusev, left, scores his side's first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Russia and the United States at the Steel Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Russia's Nikita Gusev, left, scores his side's first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Russia and the United States at the Steel Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Russia's Nikita Gusev celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Russia and the United States at the Steel Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Canada's Mark Stone, right, scores his side's third goal past Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Canada and Switzerland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canada's Mark Stone, right, scores his side's third goal past Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Canada and Switzerland at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone assisted on a dramatic game-tying goal with less than a second left in regulation and then scored in overtime Thursday to help Canada advance to the semifinals of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Stone had two goals and an assist in Canada’s 3-2 win over Switzerland. He set up Damon Severson’s goal with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 2-2, then scored his seventh goal of the tournament 5:07 into overtime. Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, who is also playing for Canada (7-1), picked up an assist on Stone’s game-winning goal.

Also, Knights forward Nikita Gusev had three points (one goal, two assists) to help Russia (8-0) advance to the semifinals with a 4-3 win over the United States. The 26-year-old, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in eight games in the tournament.

Canada and Russia will both play their semifinal games Saturday. Their opponents will be determined later Thursday.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.