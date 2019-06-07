Wolves drop Game 4 to Checkers, near Calder Cup elimination

The Wolves, the top minor-league affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, will try to rally from their 3-1 series deficit on Saturday in Rosemont.

Chicago Wolves left wing Curtis McKenzie (10) is squeezed by Charlotte Checkers' Jake Bean (2) and Morgan Geekle (19) in the first period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

The Chicago Wolves celebrate a goal against the Charlotte Checker in the first period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Chicago Wolves defenseman Nic Hague (2) moves toward the Charlotte Checkers goal in the first period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Charlotte Checkers goaltender Dustin Tokarski defends the net in the second period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Chicago Wolves left wing Tye McGinn (5) avoids a check from Charlotte Checkers defenseman Josiah Didier (4) in the second period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

Chicago Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk defends the net in the second period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, against the Charlotte Checkers at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

The Chicago Wolves are on the brink of elimination from the Calder Cup Final after coughing up their first two-goal lead of the series, falling to the Charlotte Checkers 5-3 on Thursday in Game 4 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Wolves, the top minor-league affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, will try to rally from a 3-1 series deficit in Game 5 on Saturday in Rosemont.

Wolves defenseman Nic Hague went the length of the ice and backhanded a shot past Checkers goaltender Dustin Tokarski 45 second into the contest to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Defenseman Zac Leslie and right wing Brooks Macek also scored for the Wolves, who held a 3-1 advantage until Checkers center Martin Necas scored on the power play with a minute left in the second period.

Center Nicolas Roy needed only 32 seconds at the start of the third period to tie the game at 3-3 for Charlotte, and left wing Aleksi Saarela gave the Checkers the lead for good at 12:52, sending the puck past Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk, who had 18 saves on 23 shots.

The Checkers are the top farm team of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Top Vegas prospects Cody Glass and Zach Whitecloud also play for the Wolves as well as Daniel Carr, the AHL MVP. Carr played six games with the Knights last season.

