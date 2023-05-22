1 of the Misfits keeps delivering in the clutch for Knights

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault is no stranger to scoring huge goals in the playoffs. He keeps showing that by doing it again and again.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, at the podium following his team’s Game 6 win against Edmonton on May 14, said he was learning about Jonathan Marchessault’s knack for scoring huge goals in the playoffs.

Cassidy had heard about it. He delved into it a little. But seeing it with his own eyes was different.

He’s had plenty of experience the Knights’ last six games. Marchessault has scored six goals in that span, including two game winners and one game-tying goal in the third period of his team’s 3-2 overtime win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday.

It’s impressive and old hat at the same time. Marchessault has scored 27 goals in his 79 playoff games for the Knights. Five have been game winners, three tied things in the third and one more gave his team a late lead.

“He does find a nose for the net,” Cassidy said. “He’s a good guy to have on your team, those guys that score under pressure.”

Marchessault wasn’t up to his usual tricks to start the playoffs.

He scored 28 goals during the regular season — extending his franchise-leading tally to 150 in six years — but wasn’t finding the same level of success early on against Winnipeg and Edmonton the first two rounds. Marchessault only had two assists through seven games.

The Knights knew he couldn’t be held back forever. He was generating chances, firing 23 shots on net during his goal drought. The team was confident some of those would start to go in with how well Marchessault, center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev were clicking as a line.

“A player like that, it’s only so many chances before he starts scoring, right?” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “(Marchessault’s) an elite shooter. You put him on the ice with a guy who sees the ice like Jack, you just got to give him the puck and he’ll find a way to score.”

The Knights’ faith was well-placed.

Marchessault broke out of his slump in the team’s 5-1 win in Game 3 against Edmonton, then finished off the Oilers with his second playoff hat trick in Game 6. His neighbors even threw a few caps on his lawn in celebration.

He’s carried his play right into the Western Conference Final. When the Knights needed a goal late in Game 2, it was Marchessault who placed an incredible backhand pass from Eichel into the top of the Stars’ net.

The play tied the contest 2-2 with 2:22 left in the third period before the team even needed to bring goaltender Adin Hill out of the net. The Knights rallied from there for their third overtime win of the playoffs.

“Once (Marchessault) scored, it brought a lot of life to us,” center Chandler Stephenson said. “I mean, after that one it was: ‘All right, we’re back in this.’”

That latest clutch goal has Marchessault, one of the six original members of the Knights still with the franchise, two wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s something he’s worked so hard to do the last five years. He’s helped the team come close before in semifinal losses to Dallas and Montreal in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Marchessault and the Knights want this year to be different. He’s showing that on the ice by doing the same thing he always does in the playoffs.

“This year we have the best team we’ve ever had, I think,” Marchessault said. “We’re not only on paper. The way we play, I think that’s the biggest thing. We’re playing good hockey right now.”

