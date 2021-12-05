2 injured Golden Knights centers return to practice

William Karlsson and Nolan Patrick participated in the Knights’ morning skate before their game against the Calgary Flames.

Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) skates with the puck during the first on-ice day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two injured Golden Knights centers started skating with the team again Sunday.

William Karlsson and Nolan Patrick participated in the Knights’ morning skate before their game against the Calgary Flames. Karlsson was a full participant. Patrick wore a red non-contact jersey.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Karlsson is a game-time decision against Calgary. Karlsson hasn’t played since breaking his foot Oct. 29 against the Anaheim Ducks.

“He’s close,” DeBoer said. “He’s only skated for a couple days. The injury he had, it was non-weight bearing, so he literally hasn’t been on his feet until the last seven days and on the ice (until) the last three or four.”

Karlsson has one goal and two assists in eight games this season. He practiced with the Knights’ second power-play unit Sunday morning, indicating there’s a chance he could come back in the lineup.

DeBoer said he will have to be careful managing Karlsson’s ice time if that’s the case. In addition to his injury, Karlsson went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 29 but has since exited.

“That’s not easy to do with him because he’s such an easy guy to play in every situation,” DeBoer said. “That’s going to be on me to try and communicate with him and see how he’s feeling if he does play.”

Patrick last appeared Oct. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers before suffering an upper-body injury. He has one goal in four games.

