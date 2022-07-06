2022-23 Golden Knights schedule released by NHL

The Golden Knights will begin their sixth season on the road for only the second time in franchise history.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) waves to the crowd during the third period of a NHL hockey game against the Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

T-Mobile arena before an NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks at a press conference as he's introduced to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will begin their sixth season on the road for only the second time in franchise history.

Coach Bruce Cassidy’s first game with the Knights will be 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Kings as part of a doubleheader for the NHL’s North American opener.

The team’s first home game will be 7 p.m. Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena, announced as part of the league’s schedule release Wednesday. Broadcast information is not yet available.

The Knights opened at home four straight seasons after playing the first game in franchise history Oct. 6, 2017, at the Dallas Stars.

The team’s rookie camp will begin Sept. 14, followed by the main camp Sept. 21.

The Knights will play seven preseason games, including two in special venues. They will face Los Angeles at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City for the second straight year at 6 p.m. Oct. 6.

They will play the Arizona Coyotes at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, at 5 p.m. Oct. 8. It will be the second preseason game ever in Boise after the Kings and San Jose Sharks played there Sept. 14, 1997.

The Knights’ regular-season finale is 7 p.m. April 13 at Seattle.

Here are some highlights of their schedule:

— Cassidy will return to Boston, where he coached for parts of six seasons before being fired June 7, at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The Knights will host the Bruins at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

— The Knights will host former coach Pete DeBoer, whom they fired May 16, and the Stars at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25. They will play at Dallas at 5 p.m. April 8.

— The Knights’ longest homestand is seven games from Jan. 5 to 21.

— The team’s longest road stretch is six games from Jan. 22 to Feb. 9, sandwiched around 2023 All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Knights also open with three of four on the road.

— Key home dates include Nevada Day on Oct. 28 (3 p.m. vs. the Anaheim Ducks), New Year’s Eve (noon vs. the Nashville Predators), Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16 (3 p.m. vs. Dallas) and Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12 (noon vs. Anaheim).

— The Knights play on back-to-back days seven times after doing so 10 times last season.

The season will begin Oct. 7 with Nashville and San Jose playing at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, as part of the league’s global series. The teams also will meet Oct. 8.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will play games Nov. 4 and 5 at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

The first game in North America will feature the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch Oct. 11.

The Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche will raise their championship banner Oct. 12 before their game against Chicago. Colorado will play the Lightning in a Stanley Cup Final rematch Feb. 9 in Tampa, Florida, and Feb. 14 in Denver.

Other key dates include the Jan. 2 Winter Classic between Boston and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston’s Fenway Park and the Feb. 18 Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes at North Carolina State’s Carter-Finlay Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Here is the Knights’ full schedule:

*Preseason game

SEPTEMBER

Sun. Sept. 25 at Colorado 6 p.m.*

Mon. Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.*

Wed. Sept. 28 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.*

Fri. Sept. 30 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.*

OCTOBER

Tue. Oct. 4 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.*

Thu. Oct. 6 vs. Los Angeles 6 p.m. at Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City*

Sat. Oct. 8 vs. Arizona 5 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho*

Tue. Oct. 11 at Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 13 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 15 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 18 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 20 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 22 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 24 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 25 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28 vs. Anaheim 3 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Tue. Nov. 1 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 3 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 5 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 8 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 10 at Buffalo 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 12 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 15 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 17 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 19 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 21 at Vancouver 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23 vs. Ottawa 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 25 vs. Seattle 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 26 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 28 at Columbus 4 p.m.

DECEMBER

Thu. Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 3 at Detroit 4 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 5 at Boston 4 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 11 vs. Boston 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 13 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 15 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 17 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 19 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 21 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 27 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 28 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 31 vs. Nashville 12 p.m.

JANUARY

Mon. Jan. 2 at Colorado 6 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 5 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 12 vs. Florida 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 14 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 16 vs. Dallas 3 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 19 vs. Detroit 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 21 vs. Washington 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 22 at Arizona 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 24 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 27 at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 28 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Tue. Feb. 7 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 9 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 12 vs. Anaheim 12 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 16 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 18 vs. Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 21 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 23 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 25 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 27 at Colorado 6 p.m.

MARCH

Wed. March 1 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Fri. March 3 vs. New Jersey 7 p.m.

Sun. March 5 vs. Montreal 3 p.m.

Tue. March 7 at Florida 4 p.m.

Thu. March 9 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. March 11 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Sun. March 12 at St. Louis 4 p.m.

Tue. March 14 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Thu. March 16 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. March 19 vs Columbus 1 p.m.

Tue. March 21 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Thu. March 23 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Sat. March 25 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Tue. March 28 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. March 30 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

APRIL

Sat. April. 1 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Mon. April 3 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Tue. April 4 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. April 6 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Sat. April 8 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Tue. April 11 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Thu. April 13 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.