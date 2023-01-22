3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Poor coverage causes hats to fly

The Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday for their fourth loss in their last five games.

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) sends the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3), defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6), and goaltender Logan Thompson, second from left, for a goal as Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) creates a screen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) gets the puck from Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) as Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, back right, applies pressure during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther (not shown) as Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, reaches out to make a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, right, battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther, second from right, celebrates with defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2), center Nick Bjugstad and left wing Michael Carcone (53) after his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (not shown) as Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher (51) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battle for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) pause on the ice after an empty-net goal by Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller for a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone (53) as Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, center, celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) and defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) pauses on the ice after scoring an empty-net goal for a hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, makes a save against a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) as Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, second from right, and Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, celebrates after a win over the Vegas Golden Knights with defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) as time expires in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) knocks the puck away from Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) as Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) passes the puck against Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, left, knocks Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone (53) off balance and off the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes Ice Trackers pick up hats from the ice after Coyotes' Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) as Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skate behind during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Golden Knights’ first trip to Mullett Arena on Sunday wasn’t supposed to end with the home fans throwing hats on the ice.

The Knights were coming off a dominant 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. They felt like they found their game again. And next on the schedule was the team with the 29th-best record in the NHL by points percentage.

The Arizona Coyotes didn’t lie down, however. They bit. The Coyotes defeated the Knights 4-1 in Tempe, Arizona, with left wing Clayton Keller recording his second career hat trick.

Arizona won for only the second time in its last 13 games. The Knights lost for the fourth time in their last five, erasing the euphoria of Saturday’s victory in less than 24 hours.

“We need to find some consistency in our game,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We’ve got some learning to do. We’re in a bit of a funk right now.”

The poor trends in the Knights’ game, which they seemed to snap Saturday, came roaring back Sunday.

They gave up the first goal for the sixth time in their last seven games. Their top-six forwards — missing injured captain Mark Stone — didn’t produce enough offensively at five-on-five. Another opponent focused on taking away the Knights’ rush chances, and they scored two or fewer goals for the third time in four games.

Coach Bruce Cassidy felt Sunday’s game was lost as much on defense as offense. The Knights (29-17-2) had poor coverage on three of the Coyotes’ goals, allowing great looks from the slot.

The first came when rookie right wing Dylan Guenther was left all alone in the middle of the zone 1:59 into the game. Center Nick Bjugstad found him from below the goal line to put Arizona (15-27-5) up 1-0.

Keller increased the Coyotes’ lead 1:39 into the second period. He found space in the slot during an extended offensive-zone shift and fired a wrist shot past goaltender Logan Thompson.

Right wing Phil Kessel, who played in Arizona the previous three seasons, scored a power-play goal 9:03 into the second to bring the Knights within 2-1. They started to push, but never found another goal.

Keller instead got open in the slot again 8:50 into the third to restore the Coyotes’ two-goal lead. His empty-net goal with 4:08 remaining completed the hat trick and left the Knights once again searching for answers.

“If you’re not going to finish, you’ve got to keep it out of your net,” Cassidy said. “Those were all good shots. Logan, we kind of hung him out to dry with our slot coverage.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. New building

Sunday was the Knights’ first and only trip to Mullett Arena this season.

The Coyotes moved into the rink, which they share with Arizona State’s program, this year while they try to build a permanent home in Tempe.

The new venue is the smallest in the NHL. Sunday’s game had an announced attendance of 4,600.

“It brings me back to the college days,” defenseman Ben Hutton, who played at the University of Maine, said Sunday morning. “It’s a different vibe, but it’s cool.”

2. Thompson goes again

Thompson, after making 20 saves in the win against the Capitals, was in the crease again Sunday.

It was the third time in his career he’s started on consecutive days. It’s the first time he’s done so this season, though he did play 52 minutes in relief of Adin Hill on Dec. 28 against Anaheim one day after a start.

Cassidy said he went with Thompson because Saturday wasn’t a “heavy-duty” game and the Knights didn’t have to travel that far. The team was hoping to get the rookie on a roll, but the defense let him down.

Thompson finished with 19 saves against the Coyotes. His counterpart Karel Vejmelka made 35.

3. Theodore skates

The Knights did have one positive piece of news Sunday.

Defenseman Shea Theodore participated in the team’s morning skate, according to the AT&T SportsNet broadcast. Theodore hasn’t played since Dec. 9 with a lower-body injury. The fact that he traveled and skated with the Knights is a positive sign.

Theodore has 22 points in 29 games, which ranks eighth on the team.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.