3 takeaways from Knights’ rookie camp: 2023 draft pick keeps impressing

The Golden Knights went 3-0 at a rookie camp tournament in California this week, and a few of their recent draft picks had standout performances.

Knights confident they can contend without Marchessault: ‘We’re ready to go’

Golden Knights forward Tuomas Uronen (37) and defenseman Samuel Mayer (96) battle in the corner for a loose puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Artur Cholach (52) and forward Matyas Sapovaliv (25) battle for a loose puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Mazden Leslie (43) defenses forward Mathieu Cataford (8) during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gloden Knights forward Jacob Mathieu (97) defensemen Artur Cholach (52) and Joe Fleming (50) chase the puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Ben Hemmerling (63) watches his shot during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig, center, speaks to players during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Kai Uchacz (77) skates during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Kai Uchacz (77) passes the puck as defenseman Daniil Chayka (5) looks on during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig, center, directs players during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig, center, speaks to players during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Joe Fleming (50) skates during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Jakub Brabenec (12) and goalie Jesper Vikman (32) wait for coach's instructions during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights goalie Jesper Vikman (32) blocks a shot during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights goalie Jesper Vikman (32) blocks a shot during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights goalie Jesper Vikman (32) blocks forward Jakub Brabenec's (12) shot during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig, center, speaks to players during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Shane Smith (74) skates during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, . (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Mazden Leslie (43) prepares to shoot during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, . (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Matyas Sapovaliv (25) skates during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Jacob Mathieu (97) skates with the puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Chayka (5) shoots against goalie Carl Lindbom (30) during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Kai Uchacz (77) shoots against goalie Carl Lindbom (30) during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman (42) skates during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Mathieu Cataford (8) skates with the puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Jakub Brabenec (12) skates with the puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig chats with forward Shane Smith (74) during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights forward Jett Jones (91) skates with the puck during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Mazden Leslie (43) defenses forward Mathieu Cataford (8) during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Golden Knights’ rookie camp turned out to be a success.

The Knights went 3-0 at the Rookie Faceoff tournament in El Segundo, California, which gave their prospects a chance to show what they can do before the first day of training camp Thursday.

The team started the event with a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The Knights then defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Sunday and capped things off with a 5-3 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

Here are three takeaways from the team’s trip to Southern California:

1. Bowman surprises

Right wing Braeden Bowman was a goal scorer in his junior hockey days. He put his skills on full display in the tournament.

The 21-year-old scored in each of the Knights’ first two games. Both goals showcased his talent and his willingness to get to the front of the net.

Bowman played for Guelph in the Ontario Hockey League the last three seasons. The Kitchener, Ontario, native was the Storm’s captain last year and scored 37 goals and 71 points in 68 games.

Bowman signed an American Hockey League contract with the Silver Knights on July 9. His 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame could make him a player to watch next season.

2. Cataford impresses

Mathieu Cataford, the Knights’ third-round pick in 2023, continued to turn heads at the Rookie Faceoff tournament.

The 19-year-old forward climbed up the prospect rankings after scoring 90 points in 65 games with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Halifax Mooseheads last season. He was rewarded with a four-game stint with the Silver Knights at the end of the year.

“He got better as it went,” Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig said. “It was a great taste for him of pro hockey. I’m excited to see how he develops.”

Cataford had a goal and an assist in two games in Southern California while skating on the Knights’ top line. He’ll try to keep turning heads in training camp before returning to junior hockey for an important campaign.

Cataford was traded in June to the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic, who are hosting this year’s Memorial Cup.

“Everyone wants to prove what they’ve got,” Cataford said. “Everyone wants to make the big team as soon as possible.”

3. Lindbom looks the part

Skaters often steal the show at rookie tournaments, but goaltender Carl Lindbom played well in his opportunities.

He teamed with fellow Sweden native Jesper Vikman to shut out the Kings on Friday. Lindbom, a seventh-round pick by the Knights in 2021, stopped all 14 shots he faced.

The 21-year-old was 17-7-0 with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League last season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average. He has a strong case as the best goaltending prospect in the Knights’ organization.

“Playing pro hockey in Sweden has been great for me,” Lindbom said. “It’s been great for my development, so it’s been awesome.”

Lindbom will likely start with the ECHL’s Tahoe Knight Monsters this year. Vikman, 22, will fight for a spot in Henderson with Akira Schmid and Isaiah Saville.

Lindbom feels prepared for the next step in his career no matter where he ends up.

“I feel like I’ve had two really good years in Sweden playing pro,” he said. “Now, I feel like I’m ready to come over here.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.