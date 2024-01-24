3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Goaltender shines in return to net

The Golden Knights defeated the New York Islanders on the road on Tuesday thanks to the return of one of their goaltenders.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill protects the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) pauses as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Nicolas Roy during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated for his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Bo Horvat (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Sheldon Rempal, center, celebrates with Paul Cotter, left, and Ivan Barbashev after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) stops a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Mike Reilly (2) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (3) and Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) reach for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) competes for control of the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Adam Pelech (3) and Sebastian Aho (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) protects the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy delivered a scathing review of his team’s performance Monday after they opened a four-game road trip with a sloppy 6-5 overtime loss in New Jersey.

The team’s response wasn’t flawless, but it was enough to nab a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

“We want to win a hockey game and we did that,” Cassidy said. “We certainly weren’t perfect, but I thought we competed harder to keep the puck out of the net and that was basically the ask after last night.”

Goaltender Adin Hill was a major factor for the Knights, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak. He made 41 saves in his return from a lower-body injury. Hill started and finished a game for the first time since Nov. 27.

“He was great,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “I don’t think he missed a beat. I thought he looked really good. They kind of peppered him tonight and he did great.”

It was the kind of performance the Knights needed.

Logan Thompson played well in spurts while appearing in almost every game in Hill’s absence. But Hill is the one that leads the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage.

“It took a little longer than we thought to get him back, but that’s fine. I’m just glad it worked out,” Cassidy said. “I’m sure he’s a little fatigued and we’ll see tomorrow if there’s any wear and tear, but it was good to see him back in there.”

Hill saw more shots than the Knights (28-14-6) would have liked, but they played a disciplined game in front of him. Many of the attempts the Islanders (20-16-11) had were on the outside of the offensive zone.

The Knights also created just enough offense of their own.

Right wing Sheldon Rempal and center Nicolas Roy scored 1:49 apart in the second period to put the team up 3-1. Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau cut the Islanders’ deficit to 3-2 with 10:34 remaining.

Hill made sure it didn’t get any closer.

“It was fun to get back into game action and battle with my teammates,” Hill said. “I felt pretty good and I thought the guys played a good game.”

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo added two assists for the Knights. Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored the team’s first goal with 8:08 remaining in the first period. Center Brock Nelson answered 3:35 into the second for the Islanders.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. First time

Cassidy made rookie Brendan Brisson a healthy scratch Tuesday to put Rempal in the lineup.

The decision paid off. Rempal scored on the power play for his first NHL goal and point in his 14th appearance.

“Normally guys say they black out, but I think I’ll remember every little detail,” Rempal said. “It was kind of a broken play and we kind of just went with it.

“I saw a little break there and was able to lean into one.”

Cassidy said Brisson, 22, was scratched in part because the team was playing on consecutive nights. He went with an older and more experienced player in Rempal, 28, instead.

Rempal, who has 99 American Hockey League goals, admitted the thought crossed his mind that he may never score in the NHL. He can now erase that concern forever.

“I don’t think you’re human if you don’t have doubts, but it’s about hanging in there,” Rempal said. “When it’s your turn, it’s your turn. This is what’s in the back of your mind when you’re grinding through reps. I know it took a long time, but the grind was completely worth it.”

2. Heating up

Barbashev extended his point streak to four games with his goal. The 28-year-old has six points in that span.

Roy, who also had an assist Tuesday, is on a tear as well. He’s scored in four of the Knights’ last five games and has eight points during that stretch.

Roy has moved up the lineup thanks to injuries to centers Jack Eichel and William Karlsson. He’s taking advantage.

“He’s in the middle of the ice scoring goals, getting the puck to the wingers and getting to the net,” Cassidy said. “He’s playing his game without trying to be something he’s not.”

3. Transactions

Goaltender Jiri Patera was sent down to the AHL on Tuesday with Hill being activated off injured reserve.

The Knights also assigned defenseman Daniil Miromanov to Henderson on a conditioning loan.

Miromanov, 26, has not played this season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL. He has two goals and four assists in 14 games last season.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.