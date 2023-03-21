3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Quick moves up in record book

Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick picked up his 375th career victory, giving him the second-most by an American in NHL history, in a win at the Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Jonathan Quick gives up a goal to Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller on a penalty shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel, left, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, not seen, as Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Ethan Bear (74) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) in front of Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck past Vancouver Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, left, shoots as Vancouver Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Ethan Bear, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Ethan Bear, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, right, scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Jonathan Quick on a penalty shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Kyle Burroughs, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Jonathan Quick gives up a goal to Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller on a penalty shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Jonathan Quick, back, gives up a goal as he's screened by Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller celebrates his penalty-shot goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel, front, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, Jonathan Quick and Shea Theodore, from left, celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights, when they needed one last burst of energy to close out Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, got it from two of their key players.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick made a save on four-time 20-goal scorer Brock Boeser with 35 seconds remaining to preserve a 4-3 lead. Center Jack Eichel pressured defenseman Quinn Hughes into a hooking call 12 seconds later to kill the Canucks’ hopes.

It was an impressive finish to a difficult third period for the Knights, who were outshot 16-4 and almost lost a two-goal advantage. But, like they’ve done so often the past two months, they ended the game when they had a chance.

The Knights’ 4-3 win at Rogers Arena was their sixth in seven games and fifth straight on the road. Their 15-3-2 record since the All-Star break is the second-best in the NHL.

The Knights gave themselves a cushion because their first period was the opposite of the third.

Their forecheck was all over the Canucks. Right wing Phil Kessel stole a puck from defenseman Ethan Bear and scored his second goal in two games 3:01 into the game. Center William Karlsson picked off another puck in the offensive zone and set up left wing Reilly Smith for a one-timer that made it 2-0 with 7:49 left in the first.

Vancouver fought back in the second.

Center J.T. Miller scored on penalty shot 7:57 in after defenseman Shea Theodore hooked him on a short-handed breakaway. Center Teddy Blueger restored the Knights’ two-goal lead 2:25 later with his second goal with the team, matching his total with his previous team in Pittsburgh.

Miller cut the Canucks’ deficit to 3-2 with 7:18 left in the second after three penalties called in 19 seconds gave Vancouver a four-on-three power play. Rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev gave the Knights breathing room again by deflecting a shot from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo 2:41 before the second intermission.

The Canucks, despite being down 4-2, kept fighting in the third.

Left wing Phillip Di Giuseppe brought his team within one on a rebound chance with 8:17 remaining. Vancouver kept pushing after that. It spent much of the period in the offensive zone but never found an equalizer.

Quick and Eichel made two key plays to win it instead. Their efforts helped the Knights win their 22nd road game, tied for the most in franchise history.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Quick moves up record book

Goaltender Jonathan Quick became the first Knights goaltender to give up a goal on a penalty shot. He still improved to 5-1 with his new team by making 32 saves against the Canucks.

Quick’s win was his 375th, breaking his tie with John Vanbiesbrouck for the second-most by an American in NHL history. Only Ryan Miller (391) has more.

2. Smith’s streak surges on

Smith’s goal extended his career-best point streak to nine games, which matches Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch for the longest in Knights history.

Smith has four goals and seven assists in his streak. Center William Karlsson has seven points in that same span, and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev has four goals and two assists since being called up five games ago.

3. Injury updates

The Knights had a familiar face back on their bench. Goaltender Logan Thompson was activated off injured reserve and dressed for the first time since getting hurt Feb. 9 in Minnesota.

Two other players also took steps toward a return earlier in the day.

Center Nicolas Roy, who has missed 14 straight games with a lower-body injury, was a full participant in the morning skate. Right wing Keegan Kolesar practiced in a red no-contact jersey before sitting out his fifth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.