5 gifts under the tree for the Golden Knights

Following an inconsistent start and injuries to key players, the Golden Knights woke up on Christmas Eve tied in points (46) with Arizona atop the Pacific Division standings.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61, left) celebrates a goal with Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s almost a rite of passage to receive a gift during the holiday season that was underwhelming at first glance but ends up looking better over time.

That’s been the Golden Knights season.

Following an inconsistent start and injuries to key players, the Knights woke up on Christmas Eve tied in points (46) with Arizona atop the Pacific Division standings.

True, their 20-14-6 record isn’t the official Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot range model air rifle they asked Santa to deliver.

But the Knights are 9-3-2 since Nov. 27. They rank No. 1 in the league in total shot attempts and are seventh in expected goal percentage at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.

At the very least, it’s a long way from what the San Jose Sharks are enduring, that’s for sure.

“We lost ourselves a little bit in November, didn’t play our game,” right wing Mark Stone said. “But overall, the last month, month and a half, some real good things, some real good hockey. We’re probably going to get some healthy bodies back here in the not too distant future. I like where we’re sitting.”

The most popular item on the Knights’ wish list this holiday season was a goal for rookie defenseman Nic Hague. Since that hasn’t arrived, here are five more gifts they could use in 2020:

1. Boost on the blue line

The Knights’ need to upgrade on defense hasn’t been as glaring since the change to a zone coverage scheme, but they could use another quality puck mover to run the No. 2 power play.

Those players are hard to find and don’t come cheap. Plus, the front office tag team of George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon prefers to avoid rentals unless they can agree to a long-term contract extension.

Should they swing for the fences on an unrestricted free agent, Toronto’s Tyson Barrie and Chicago’s Erik Gustafsson are the top options. Philadelphia’s asking price for Shayne Gostisbehere ($4.5 million cap hit through 2022-23), could be too high.

One risky move would be trying to fix Carolina’s Jake Gardiner, whose backloaded contract comes with a $4.05 million cap hit through 2022-23.

Otherwise, the Knights could look at pending unrestricted free agent Joel Edmundson of the Hurricanes. The native of Brandon, Manitoba, (McCrimmon alert!) won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis.

2. Production from third line

This issue could be fixed with the return of Cody Glass, who started to develop chemistry with right wing Alex Tuch before sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 8.

Maybe Paul Stastny breaks out of his season-long slump and returns to the second line, allowing Chandler Stephenson to form a speedy trio with Glass and Tuch.

Until then, the Knights are going to kick the tires on potential improvements such as New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri (121 goals the past four-plus seasons). Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers also could be linked with multiple teams at the trade deadline in February as a UFA rental.

3. Home magic

Visiting teams built up their immune system to combat Vegas Flu and have adapted to the dance-club atmosphere inside T-Mobile Arena.

Monday’s 7-3 shellacking by Colorado dropped the Knights to 10-7-3 at home, tied for the 20th-best record in the league by points percentage. They’ve lost twice on home ice by five goals, which happened one time in the previous two seasons combined.

If the Knights are going to make the playoffs and do any damage, they have to improve at home.

4. Subban success

Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban caught a tough break when he was injured in the fourth game. But he’s rounded into form and filled in admirably while Marc-Andre Fleury was away from the team following his father’s death.

Since Nov. 25, Subban is 6-2-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. His seven games with a save percentage above .900 during that stretch is tied for second in the league.

The trend in the NHL is for goaltenders to split starts more evenly, and Subban’s success allows Fleury to remain fresh for the spring.

5. Third jersey

It doesn’t matter whether the alternate jersey is gold or any other color, these will sell out faster than a Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

So, what is taking so long for them to debut? C’mon, already, Bill Foley. Put them on the shelves and take all the money.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.