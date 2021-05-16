A look at previous Knights-Wild matchups this season

Six of the eight meetings between the clubs were one-goal games, including the final five, and their first playoff matchup is expected to be closely contested, too.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) tangles with Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) look on at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) have a fight broken up by a referee during the overtime period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 1, 2021. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Few teams in the NHL have given the Golden Knights more trouble than the Minnesota Wild.

In 16 all-time matchups, the Knights have managed five victories. On the bright side, three of those wins came this season.

Six of the eight meetings between the clubs were one-goal games, including the past five, and their first playoff matchup is expected to be closely contested, too.

Here’s a quick look at the season series between the Knights and Wild:

March 1

Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)

T-Mobile Arena

The Knights trailed 4-2 after two periods but rallied for a dramatic victory with fans inside the arena for the first time.

Alex Tuch tied the game with 42 seconds left, and Max Pacioretty scored his second goal in overtime to give the Knights the two points. Mark Stone finished with a franchise-record five assists to spark his club and help snap the Wild’s six-game winning streak.

March 3

Knights 5, Wild 1

T-Mobile Arena

The only lopsided result in the season series went in favor of the Knights, who scored three times on eight shots in the third period to pull away.

William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch each finished with a goal and an assist to lead the offense. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 of his 36 saves in the third period after coming up with a sweet glove save at the first-period buzzer on defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

March 8

Wild 2, Knights 0

Xcel Energy Center

Playing their fifth game in eight days, the Knights were without leading scorer Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo because of injuries. Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 26 saves for his first NHL shutout.

Kevin Fiala opened the scoring midway through the first period, and Jonas Brodin was awarded an empty-net goal in the final seconds to help Minnesota halt the Knights’ six-game winning streak.

March 10

Wild 4, Knights 3

Xcel Energy Center

The Knights “self-destructed” during the third period, according to coach Pete DeBoer, allowing three goals in a span of 7:41.

It marked the first time the Knights were swept in a two-game series this season. The result overshadowed a historic hat trick from rookie Dylan Coghlan, who scored twice in the final six minutes. He became the third defenseman in league history to score his first three career goals in the same game.

April 1

Wild 3, Knights 2 (SO)

T-Mobile Arena

The Knights played two skaters short because of injuries and a suspension to Chandler Stephenson but squeezed out a point. Goalies Robin Lehner and Cam Talbot dueled into the shootout, during which Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal for the Wild.

Lehner finished with a season-high 35 stops. Defenseman Brayden McNabb scored his first goal since Nov. 21, 2019, and William Karlsson added a goal in the first period.

April 3

Wild 2, Knights 1

T-Mobile Arena

Minnesota scored two goals 55 seconds apart in the third period to shock the Knights, who had been 15-0 when leading after two periods.

Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov tied the game on a power play at 6:13 of the period, and Joel Eriksson Ek notched the go-ahead goal less than a minute later when he put home his own rebound.

Tomas Nosek scored in the first period for the Knights, who had 26 shots blocked by the Wild.

May 3

Wild 6, Knights 5

Xcel Energy Center

The NHL debut of top prospect Peyton Krebs was spoiled when the Knights allowed three goals in the third period, including two in the final 1:32.

Jonathan Marchessault finished off a pretty passing sequence to give the Knights a 5-3 advantage in the second period. After Kevin Fiala knocked in his own rebound to cut the lead to 5-4, Kirill Kaprizov tied the game and defenseman Jonas Brodin put in the winner 26 seconds later.

May 5

Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Xcel Energy Center

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves and moved into third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored the winning goal in overtime.

Reilly Smith tied the game on a power play with 4:16 remaining in regulation after rookie Kirill Kaprizov struck twice in the third period to give Minnesota the lead. The teams combined for 30 penalty minutes in a bloody first period.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.