Aliens invade Golden Knights practice in Las Vegas

The spectacle of Storm Area 51 activities in Nevada this weekend spilled over to City National Arena, as the Golden Knights held an alien costume contest at Friday’s practice.

When the dust settled, young fan Cole Kammeyer was declared the contest winner and the owner of a new Golden Knights Area 51 jersey.

Knights forward Alex Tuch admitted the Area 51 raid events have piqued his interest.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Tuch said. “I’ll be following it on Twitter probably and see what happens.”

