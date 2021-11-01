Another star Golden Knights forward added to injury list

Center William Karlsson sustained a broken foot in Friday’s victory over Anaheim and is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

Golden Knights player William Karlsson greets the crowd after being introduced at their annual Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

William Karlsson is the latest key injury for the Golden Knights.

The center sustained a broken foot in Friday’s victory over Anaheim and is expected to miss approximately six weeks, a person familiar with the injury confirmed Monday.

The Knights play at Toronto on Tuesday and are already without forwards Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and Nolan Patrick, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud. Forward Mattias Janmark also left Friday’s game early but was expected to make the road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

