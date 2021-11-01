76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Another star Golden Knights forward added to injury list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2021 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated November 1, 2021 - 1:33 pm
Golden Knights player William Karlsson greets the crowd after being introduced at their annual ...
Golden Knights player William Karlsson greets the crowd after being introduced at their annual Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

William Karlsson is the latest key injury for the Golden Knights.

The center sustained a broken foot in Friday’s victory over Anaheim and is expected to miss approximately six weeks, a person familiar with the injury confirmed Monday.

The Knights play at Toronto on Tuesday and are already without forwards Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and Nolan Patrick, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud. Forward Mattias Janmark also left Friday’s game early but was expected to make the road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
2
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party
3
10 places to trick-or-treat in Las Vegas, Henderson
10 places to trick-or-treat in Las Vegas, Henderson
4
Style, confidence is Sting’s base in Vegas premiere
Style, confidence is Sting’s base in Vegas premiere
5
CARTOON: The Biden administration
CARTOON: The Biden administration
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST