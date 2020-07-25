Bill Foley will be cleared to watch Golden Knights playoff games

The NHL is putting the finishing touches on a plan that would grant Golden Knights owner Bill Foley access to Rogers Place for the 24-team postseason tournament.

If the Golden Knights capture the Stanley Cup, owner Bill Foley can be there to see it happen.

The NHL is putting the finishing touches on a plan that would grant Foley and other team owners access inside arenas to watch the 24-team postseason tournament.

Foley said Saturday that senior-level management is no longer being classified as spectators and he will be cleared to attend Knights’ games at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

“Not finally resolved yet, but we do expect to be in a position to allow limited attendance by Club owners/executives for their own team’s games,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email.

Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee first raised the issue of Foley and other team owners being unable to watch games in person on the latest episode of “The Bob McCown Podcast.”

Foley, who spoke by phone from his home in Whitefish, Montana, is not part of the Knights’ 52-person traveling party set to depart Sunday morning and plans to stay outside the NHL’s secure zone in Edmonton.

Once he is granted clearance by the league and provincial government of Alberta, Foley plans to watch games from a team suite at Rogers Place away from players and staff.

The Knights face Arizona in an exhibition game July 30 and open the round robin Aug. 3 against Dallas before games against St. Louis (Aug. 6) and Colorado (Aug. 8). The conference quarterfinals are scheduled to begin Aug. 11.

“I definitely want to go,” Foley said. “The further we go in the playoffs, the more anxious I am to be there.”

The lone obstacle to Foley attending games in Edmonton is the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Canada, which is in effect through Aug. 31.

Foley was not part of the exemption granted to NHL players and staff by the Canadian government.

“If they lift it, I’ll start going to games,” he said.

