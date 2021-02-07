70°F
Chandler Stephenson scores twice as Golden Knights top Kings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chandler Stephenson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period, and the Golden Knights beat Los Angeles 4-3 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Reilly Smith and Zach Whitecloud also had first-period goals for the Knights, who swept the two-game series and improved to 3-0 wearing their gold jerseys.

With the victory, the Knights (7-1-1, 15 points) moved into a tie for first place in the West Division with idle Colorado and St. Louis.

Robin Lehner overcame a slow start to snap a two-game winless skid. Kings center Anze Kopitar scored 36 seconds into the first period and Adrian Kempe put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 on their second shot of the game at 7:06.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan notched his first career NHL goal in the second period for the Kings to even the score at 3.

Stephenson slipped a shot past Los Angeles goalie Calvin Petersen at 1:38 of the third period for his second career two-goal game.

The Knights killed two penalties in the third period and went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

