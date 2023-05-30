Cup in 6? Golden Knights can make good on owner’s prediction

The Golden Knights can make owner Bill Foley look quite prophetic by defeating the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final in their sixth season in the NHL.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DALLAS — The Golden Knights are four wins from making their owner appear quite prophetic.

The Knights clinched their second trip to the Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 on Monday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center.

The win means the Knights can still make good on a prediction by owner Bill Foley.

During the official announcement of the team name and logo in November 2016, Foley set a timeline for the franchise: Playoffs in three years and lifting the Stanley Cup in six.

The Knights didn’t need three years to make the playoffs, instead reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of 2017-18 before losing to the Washington Capitals in five games.

Now, they can hoist the Stanley Cup in their sixth season by defeating the Florida Panthers in the finals. Game 1 is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The run to such a moment comes one season after the Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in their short history.

It’s a different Knights team advancing to the finals this time, different storylines, different in the sense that the expansion team became a vehicle by which Las Vegas could begin its long and difficult road to recovery after the 1 October mass shooting.

This team has more star power than that one, with Mark Stone and Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo leading the way.

There were some anxious moments to get to this point. After winning the first three games against Dallas in the best-of-seven series, the Knights lost the next two before eliminating the Stars and being presented with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, given to the Western Conference champion.

Next up: Those underdog Panthers.

Florida has been the biggest surprise of the playoffs, reaching the finals as the lowest overall seed. The Panthers defeated the top-ranked Boston Bruins in the first round, then eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to win the Eastern Conference title.

