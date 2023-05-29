Next stop for Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Final
The Golden Knights erupted for three first-period goals and crushed the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
DALLAS — Center William Karlsson had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 at American Airlines Center on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Knights will play the Florida Panthers starting Saturday at T-Mobile Arena after defeating the Stars in six games. They are the eighth team in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final twice in its first six seasons. The Knights lost in 2018 to the Washington Capitals in five games.
Left wing William Carrier and right wings Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights on Monday to end the Western Conference Final. Goaltender Adin Hill earned his second shutout of the series.
The Knights’ win was their largest of their season and the second-largest in franchise history in the playoffs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1 — 5 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 2 — 5 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 8, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 10, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 5* — 5 p.m. June 13, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, truTV)
Game 6* — 5 p.m. June 16, FLA Live Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
Game 7* — 5 p.m. June 19, T-Mobile Arena (TNT, TBS, truTV)
* If necessary