Next stop for Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights erupted for three first-period goals and crushed the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) who dives too late to protect it during the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates the fourth goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Golden Knights fan amongst sea of Dallas Stars fans in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate the fourth goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars towels await fans against the Golden Knights in the stands before the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates away after a big shot on Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) loses the puck on a drive between Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) in the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate their second goal past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects a shot by Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) during the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks to defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) on the bench against the Dallas Stars in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is harassed by Dallas Stars fans on the way to the penalty box in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) sends Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) to the ice while running into defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) reacts to his helmet being ripped off by the Dallas Stars in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DALLAS — Center William Karlsson had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 at American Airlines Center on Monday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights will play the Florida Panthers starting Saturday at T-Mobile Arena after defeating the Stars in six games. They are the eighth team in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final twice in its first six seasons. The Knights lost in 2018 to the Washington Capitals in five games.

Left wing William Carrier and right wings Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights on Monday to end the Western Conference Final. Goaltender Adin Hill earned his second shutout of the series.

The Knights’ win was their largest of their season and the second-largest in franchise history in the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

