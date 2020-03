Fans gathered at City National Arena on Friday night to skate and watch the Golden Knights take on Winnipeg on the giant television inside the rink.

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance interacts with young fans on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Montgomery, of Las Vegas, helps his son, Michael, 5, skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance watches an away game against the Winnipeg Jets with fan Matt Helfst during a skate and watch party at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Montgomery, of Las Vegas, helps his son, Michael, 5, skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans skate on the ice at City National Arena during a watch party for an away game against the Winnipeg Jets in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance takes a selfie during an away game against the Winnipeg Jets with fan Matt Helfst during a skate and watch party at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans gathered at City National Arena on Friday night to skate and watch the Golden Knights take on Winnipeg on the giant television inside the rink.

The fans didn’t leave happy, as the Knights were shut out, losing 4-0 to the Jets.