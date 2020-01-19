Gallant ‘disappointed and surprised’ by firing from Golden Knights

Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant told the Journal Pioneer newspaper in Prince Edward Island on Saturday night he was surprised by his firing.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, right, and assistant coach Mike Kelly, left, are seen during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

BOSTON — Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant spoke publicly about his firing for the first time Saturday night and told the Journal Pioneer newspaper in Prince Edward Island he was surprised by the move.

“You don’t see something coming like that when you have 2½ years in,” Gallant told the paper in his hometown of Summerside, P.E.I. “I was disappointed and surprised, but I understand the hockey business and things have to change sometimes. They made a tough decision and I’m sure it was tough on them, but that’s the way hockey is.”

Gallant returned to Summerside on Saturday and was attending a Maritime Junior Hockey League game that night. His son, Jason, is an assistant coach with the Summerside Western Capitals.

Gallant, 56, said he was notified of the team’s decision to fire him and assistant coach Mike Kelly in Ottawa on Wednesday, and Gallant spent the next three days visiting his grandchildren in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The Knights were 24-19-6 and lost four straight to fall out of a playoff position at the time of Gallant’s dismissal.

Gallant, who was 118-75-20 and guided the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, said he wants to coach again.

“I’m far from done,” Gallant told the paper. “I enjoy coaching.

“If an opportunity comes up I will definitely look at it — myself and Mike. Mike is a big part of what I do too and sometimes people forget about the assistant coaches. Mike is a good man, we have been together for a long time.

“It’s not just me, Mike is part of that, too. We will get ready and hopefully, something comes up.”

