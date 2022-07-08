Golden Knights add large center with first pick in ‘22 draft

The Knights grabbed Saginaw center Matyas Sapovaliv from the Ontario Hockey League with the 48th pick.

Czech hockey player Matyas Sapovaliv receives the bronze medal after the ice hockey men's mixed NOC 3-on-3 competitions during the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 15, 2020. Photo/Vaclav Pancer (CTK via AP Images)

The Golden Knights added up front with their first selection in the 2022 NHL draft.

The Knights grabbed Saginaw center Matyas Sapovaliv from the Ontario Hockey League with the 48th pick. The 6-foot-3 inch, left shot forward from the Czech Republic had 18 goals and 34 assists in 68 games for the Spirit while playing in all situations. He finished fourth among OHL rookies in scoring his first North American season.

Sapovaliv was the 23rd-ranked North American skater by NHL Central scouting. He was 46th on TSN’s draft board.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.