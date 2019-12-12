Golden Knights announce ‘18 Days of Holidays’ promotion

The Golden Knights are hosting an “18 Days of Holidays” promotion, the team announced Thursday.

The Golden Knight steps in to help Vivika Kim, left, ring up Mike and Stephanie Ibasco of Mount Charleston at The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Beginning Friday, The Arsenal at City National Arena will feature a new item for sale. The item will be featured on the team’s social media channels.

Items for sale will include VGK themed bikes, phone chargers, Krankz VGK headphones, women’s jackets and family car stickers. Fans also can purchase game-used gear through the VGK Authentics program, launched last month.

An exclusive “Knightmare Before Christmas” holiday poster also will be available to fans on Friday.

“Santa Chance” will be visiting The Arsenal on Dec. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. for photo opportunities. Posters of “Santa Chance” will be available for purchase as part of a limited-edition bundle that includes a printed photo with Chance and a copy of the children’s book, “Vegas Born.” Chance will be signing copies of the posters and books, and will be available for photos. The bundle will cost $50.

The “18 Days of Holidays” promotion runs until Dec. 30. The Arsenal is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store will be closed on Christmas Day, and open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.