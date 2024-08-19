Golden Knights announce hockey clinics, fan activities in Mexico

The Golden Knights announced Friday they will visit Mexico in September as part of their first international trip.

Promotional image of the Las Vegas hockey team's first international trip to Mexico under its name LosVGK (Courtesy Golden Knights).

The team will hold hockey clinics and fan activities from September 6-10 in Mexico City, Metepec and the Monterrey area.

“In addition to the 225,000 people of Mexican heritage that already live in Las Vegas, our city also welcomes over half a million visitors from Mexico each year, second only to Canada,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “LosVGK en México is an exciting opportunity for us to reach new fans and share our passion for the great sport of hockey.”

The trip through Mexico is possible thanks to a collaboration between the Knights, the Mexican Hockey Federation, Ice Hockey Workshops and Fundación Dr. Sonrisas.

“We are thrilled to be able to have the Vegas Golden Knights in Mexico. This is a huge opportunity for all Mexican hockey players and an even bigger one for all Mexicans,” said Diego de la Garma, coach of the Mexican national team and CEO of Ice Hockey Workshops.

The Knights’ first stop will be in Mexico City on Sept. 6 for a media day. They will they head to their first hockey clinic at the Winter Sports Center in Metepec, which is in Mexico State.

The team will also hold clinics there Sept. 7 and 8.

The Knights will then head to the Monterrey area Sept. 10, where they will have a clinic with children from the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation at the Ice Complex rink, which is located in Santa Catarina, Nueva León.

“Since we launched the LosVGK brand last fall we have thought about ways to extend its reach beyond Southern Nevada, and there is no better way to celebrate the sport than to get sticks in boys’ and girls’ hands,” said Benjamin Thomas, the Knights director of Latino marketing and outreach. “We are excited to make this trip a reality and share our excitement for the game and the Vegas Golden Knights. We hope to see lots of VGK fans at our September 8 Fan Fest.”

Fans at these events will also be able to interact with Knights mascot Chance, cheerleaders and special guests.

People interested in the hockey clinics in Mexico can see more information and register on the website vgk.io/mexico.