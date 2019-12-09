Golden Knights blanked by Alexandar Georgiev, Rangers

New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves, and the Golden Knights were blanked 5-0 by the Rangers on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) makes an unsuccessful shot on goal as New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) reaches to block during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) compete for the puck during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) circles around to make a shot on goal against New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) crouches in pain during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Glass was escorted off the ice by teammates. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) is about to make a save as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) blocks New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates with the puck next to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) followed by New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) and New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) fights New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) for the puck during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba finished with a goal and an assist for the Rangers.

The Knights scored at least one goal in 52 consecutive regulation games, the third-longest active streak in the NHL behind Boston (84 games) and Florida (55). The last time the Knights were shut out was Feb. 18 at Colorado.

Knights rookie center Cody Glass left with 3:13 remaining in the second period and did not return after taking an elbow to the side of the head from New York’s Brendan Lemieux.

