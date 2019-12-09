Golden Knights blanked by Alexandar Georgiev, Rangers
New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves, and the Golden Knights were blanked 5-0 by the Rangers on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba finished with a goal and an assist for the Rangers.
The Knights scored at least one goal in 52 consecutive regulation games, the third-longest active streak in the NHL behind Boston (84 games) and Florida (55). The last time the Knights were shut out was Feb. 18 at Colorado.
Knights rookie center Cody Glass left with 3:13 remaining in the second period and did not return after taking an elbow to the side of the head from New York’s Brendan Lemieux.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
