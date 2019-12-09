55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights blanked by Alexandar Georgiev, Rangers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 6:41 pm
 

New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves, and the Golden Knights were blanked 5-0 by the Rangers on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba finished with a goal and an assist for the Rangers.

The Knights scored at least one goal in 52 consecutive regulation games, the third-longest active streak in the NHL behind Boston (84 games) and Florida (55). The last time the Knights were shut out was Feb. 18 at Colorado.

Knights rookie center Cody Glass left with 3:13 remaining in the second period and did not return after taking an elbow to the side of the head from New York’s Brendan Lemieux.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves toward the New York Islanders goal with the p ...
How to watch Golden Knights at Islanders
The Associated Press

The Golden Knights take on the New York Islanders Thursday night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.