Golden Knights

Golden Knights, Brett Howden agree to contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 12:09 pm
 
Golden Knights center Brett Howden, center, cheers with the Stanley Cup as confetti rains down ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden, center, cheers with the Stanley Cup as confetti rains down on the crowd to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Left wing Brett Howden and the Golden Knights agreed to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.9 million.

Howden, 25, has scored 33 points in 101 games for the Knights the past two seasons. He had 10 points in 22 games on the team’s run to the Stanley Cup, playing alongside center Chandler Stephenson and captain Mark Stone.

Howden played on a one-year, $1.5 million contract last year.

His return keeps most of the Knights’ championship core intact. Eighteen of the 19 players who played for the team in the final against Florida will return next season. The only departure is left wing Reilly Smith, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

