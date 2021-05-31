Golden Knights buried by Avalanche in series opener
Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights had no answer for the Avalanche’s top line in a lopsided loss in the West Division final.
DENVER — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights had no answer for the Avalanche’s top line in a 7-1 loss Sunday in Game 1 of the West Division final at Ball Arena.
The best-of-seven series continues with Game 2 on Wednesday.
Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner started for the first time in the postseason after Marc-Andre Fleury played all of the first-round series and allowed all six goals.
William Karlsson scored in the second period for the Knights, who lost their cool after Game 7 hat trick hero Mattias Janmark was knocked out of the game on a hit from Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves in the second period.
Ryan Reaves was assessed a match penalty for attempting to injure Graves during a scrum in the third period and is facing a suspension as a result.
Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog finished with two goals and an assist, and linemate Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period when he beat Lehner with a backhand and added an assist.
Defenseman Cale Makar carved up the Knights’ defense with assists on the Avalanche’s first three goals, then scored the team’s final goal. His cross-ice pass found Landeskog alone on the weak side for a 2-0 lead midway through the first period.
Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado as part of its four-goal second period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
