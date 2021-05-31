89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights buried by Avalanche in series opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2021 - 7:55 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2021 - 8:01 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives to make a save against the Colorado Ava ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives to make a save against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) hangs his head after giving up a gaol against ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) hangs his head after giving up a gaol against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Knig ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates on the bench in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives for a puck against the Colorado Avalanc ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives for a puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) grabs the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Ch ...
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) grabs the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Kn ...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates on the bench in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dev ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) grabs the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Ch ...
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) grabs the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights i ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot against the Vegas Golden Knig ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marc ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) tangle on the boards in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated by teammates Devon Toews (7), V ...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated by teammates Devon Toews (7), Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Tyson Jost (17) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on after giving up a goal to the Colora ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on after giving up a goal to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pac ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) chase the puck in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammate Joonas Donskoi (72 ...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammate Joonas Donskoi (72) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goal ...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knig ...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) moves the puck against the Colorado Avalanch ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) moves the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pac ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) chase the puck in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is congratulated by teammates Cale Makar (8 ...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is congratulated by teammates Cale Makar (8) and Mikko Rantanen (96) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights had no answer for the Avalanche’s top line in a 7-1 loss Sunday in Game 1 of the West Division final at Ball Arena.

The best-of-seven series continues with Game 2 on Wednesday.

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner started for the first time in the postseason after Marc-Andre Fleury played all of the first-round series and allowed all six goals.

William Karlsson scored in the second period for the Knights, who lost their cool after Game 7 hat trick hero Mattias Janmark was knocked out of the game on a hit from Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves in the second period.

Ryan Reaves was assessed a match penalty for attempting to injure Graves during a scrum in the third period and is facing a suspension as a result.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog finished with two goals and an assist, and linemate Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period when he beat Lehner with a backhand and added an assist.

Defenseman Cale Makar carved up the Knights’ defense with assists on the Avalanche’s first three goals, then scored the team’s final goal. His cross-ice pass found Landeskog alone on the weak side for a 2-0 lead midway through the first period.

Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado as part of its four-goal second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
2
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
3
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
4
Hunt continues to identify body of boy, new picture released
Hunt continues to identify body of boy, new picture released
5
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST