Golden Knights buried by Avalanche in series opener

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights had no answer for the Avalanche’s top line in a lopsided loss in the West Division final.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives to make a save against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) hangs his head after giving up a gaol against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates on the bench in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) dives for a puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) grabs the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates on the bench in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) grabs the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) tangle on the boards in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated by teammates Devon Toews (7), Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Tyson Jost (17) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on after giving up a goal to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) chase the puck in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammate Joonas Donskoi (72) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) moves the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) chase the puck in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is congratulated by teammates Cale Makar (8) and Mikko Rantanen (96) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights had no answer for the Avalanche’s top line in a 7-1 loss Sunday in Game 1 of the West Division final at Ball Arena.

The best-of-seven series continues with Game 2 on Wednesday.

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner started for the first time in the postseason after Marc-Andre Fleury played all of the first-round series and allowed all six goals.

William Karlsson scored in the second period for the Knights, who lost their cool after Game 7 hat trick hero Mattias Janmark was knocked out of the game on a hit from Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves in the second period.

Ryan Reaves was assessed a match penalty for attempting to injure Graves during a scrum in the third period and is facing a suspension as a result.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog finished with two goals and an assist, and linemate Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period when he beat Lehner with a backhand and added an assist.

Defenseman Cale Makar carved up the Knights’ defense with assists on the Avalanche’s first three goals, then scored the team’s final goal. His cross-ice pass found Landeskog alone on the weak side for a 2-0 lead midway through the first period.

Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado as part of its four-goal second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

