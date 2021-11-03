Golden Knights can’t slow high-flying Maple Leafs in loss

Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period, and the Golden Knights were overwhelmed in a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in Toronto.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) loses the puck after a diving poke-check by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) dodges a check by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark (26) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) vie for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) deflects the puck next to Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) as Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott (23) and Morgan Rielly (44) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark (26) chases the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) trails during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell shoots the puck around the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a pad save against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44), Auston Matthews (34) and William Nylander (88) celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner takes a breather during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period, and the Golden Knights were overwhelmed in a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Jack Campbell recorded the shutout to snap the Knights’ three-game winning streak.

Mitch Marner had a spectacular spin-o-rama goal in the first period and assists on both of Matthews’ goals. William Nylander scored in the third period and finished with two points.

Forward Mattias Janmark returned to the lineup for the Knights after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. Forward Michael Amadio debuted against his former team after he was claimed off waivers Saturday.

The Knights were without six regulars, including center William Karlsson (broken foot). Coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Karlsson will be out for four to six weeks because of the injury.

Brett Howden auditioned at first-line center between Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, but lasted one period in that spot as the punchless offense sputtered. It was the second time in the past five games the Knights were shutout.

The road trip continues Thursday at Ottawa.

