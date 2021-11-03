Golden Knights can’t slow high-flying Maple Leafs in loss
Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period, and the Golden Knights were overwhelmed in a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Jack Campbell recorded the shutout to snap the Knights’ three-game winning streak.
Mitch Marner had a spectacular spin-o-rama goal in the first period and assists on both of Matthews’ goals. William Nylander scored in the third period and finished with two points.
Forward Mattias Janmark returned to the lineup for the Knights after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. Forward Michael Amadio debuted against his former team after he was claimed off waivers Saturday.
The Knights were without six regulars, including center William Karlsson (broken foot). Coach Pete DeBoer confirmed Karlsson will be out for four to six weeks because of the injury.
Brett Howden auditioned at first-line center between Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, but lasted one period in that spot as the punchless offense sputtered. It was the second time in the past five games the Knights were shutout.
The road trip continues Thursday at Ottawa.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
