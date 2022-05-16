98°F
Golden Knights captain expected to undergo back surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2022 - 1:58 pm
Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone talks about the 2021-22 season during a news confe ...
Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone talks about the 2021-22 season during a news conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone likely will undergo back surgery this week, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday.

Stone has met with multiple specialists since the end of the season searching for a solution to his injury and is expected to have a procedure performed Wednesday, according to McCrimmon. He is expected to be ready for training camp four months from now.

Stone has been bothered by a back injury since the end of the 2020-21 season and was limited to 37 games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

