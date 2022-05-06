Golden Knights goaltender’s surgery successful, team says

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s shoulder surgery Wednesday was successful, a team spokesperson said.

A recovery timeline for Lehner was not provided. The 30-year-old was 23-17-2 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average this season. Those numbers are below the two-time Jennings Trophy winner’s career averages of .917 and 2.71.

Lehner injured his shoulder Feb. 9 against the Calgary Flames. He returned March 1 and made four starts — going 2-2 with a .929 save percentage — before suffering a lower-body injury.

Lehner came back again April 3 but struggled. He was 2-2-1 with an .892 save percentage before the Knights announced he would miss the remainder of the season April 25 and have surgery.

Goaltender Logan Thompson started the team’s final four games with Lehner out. Thompson performed well but the Knights lost three consecutive shootouts to end their playoff chances. The rookie stopped 14 of the 17 shootout attempts he faced, while the team’s shooters were 0-for-17.

Lehner was not available at the Knights’ end of season media interviews Tuesday. Coach Pete DeBoer and general manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke at length about the team’s goaltending and the decisions they made throughout the year.

