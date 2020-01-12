Golden Knights close homestand with loss to Blue Jackets
Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Golden Knights lost 3-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to close out their seven-game homestand.
Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Golden Knights lost 3-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to close out their seven-game homestand.
The Knights went 0-for-3 on the power play and allowed the first goal for the sixth straight game while losing their third in a row.
Reilly Smith had a chance to bring the Knights within a goal early in the third period when he streaked in from the right wing, but his shot went off the crossbar.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 stops.
Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg had the Blue Jackets’ goals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.