Golden Knights close homestand with loss to Blue Jackets

Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Golden Knights lost 3-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to close out their seven-game homestand.

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) chases after the puck between Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno (71) and Gustav Nyquist (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) blocks a shot from Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) battles for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan wearing a mask watches the action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans watch the team warm up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on before the start of the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov (44) sends the puck past Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate their second goal of the game against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks at the net after getting scored on by the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) skates with the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund (11) and Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner (38) and Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) chase after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Golden Knights lost 3-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to close out their seven-game homestand.

The Knights went 0-for-3 on the power play and allowed the first goal for the sixth straight game while losing their third in a row.

Reilly Smith had a chance to bring the Knights within a goal early in the third period when he streaked in from the right wing, but his shot went off the crossbar.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 stops.

Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg had the Blue Jackets’ goals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.