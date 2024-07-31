Golden Knights coach named to Team Canada staff for 4 Nations event

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was added to Team Canada’s staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, as was former Knights coach Pete DeBoer.

Knights get new ECHL affiliate owned by former Heisman Trophy winner

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watches an instant replay during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was named an assistant coach to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off team Wednesday.

Cassidy was one of four coaches added to Jon Cooper’s staff, joining Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer, Dallas assistant coach Misha Donskov and Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.

Cooper, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach, was named Canada’s coach June 25.

“This is a highly skilled group of coaches that bring impressive accolades and experience at all levels of the game,” Cooper said in a statement. “I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff, and I look forward to working alongside all five and representing Canada in international competition in February.”

Cassidy joins center Jack Eichel as the first two Knights to be confirmed for the four-team round-robin tournament that will take place Feb. 12 to 20 in Boston and Montreal.

Eichel was one of the first six players selected to represent the United States. Sweden and Finland will also take part.

The event will replace the NHL’s All-Star Game this season and serve as the NHL’s return to international competition. Players have not played internationally since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The NHL will have representation in the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. The league was supposed to take part in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but pulled out because of concerns over the COVID pandemic.

Cassidy was supposed to be on Canada’s staff that year, also coached by Cooper.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native will enter his third season as the Knights’ coach after two consecutive trips to the playoffs and the team’s first Stanley Cup in 2023.

Cassidy is 388-206-70 in 10 NHL seasons. He’s 96-51-17 with the Knights.

Don’t expect Cassidy to be the only Knights addition to Canada’s roster.

Rosters will be announced at a later date, but defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore are likely to receive consideration, along with forward Mark Stone.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.