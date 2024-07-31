102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights coach named to Team Canada staff for 4 Nations event

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watches an instant replay during the first period in Ga ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watches an instant replay during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A new ad from the Southern Nevada Water Authority features Aviators mascot Spruce. (SNWA)
Golden Knights, Aviators join Team Lake Mead with new ad campaign
A draft prospect high-fives a local player during a street hockey camp at the Veterans Memorial ...
NHL draft prospects play street hockey with Las Vegas kids — PHOTOS
Knights get new ECHL affiliate owned by former Heisman Trophy winner
The Golden Knights celebrate after their Brendan Brisson ended an inning during the annual Batt ...
Knights players reflect on Marchessault’s exit: ‘I love that guy’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was named an assistant coach to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off team Wednesday.

Cassidy was one of four coaches added to Jon Cooper’s staff, joining Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer, Dallas assistant coach Misha Donskov and Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.

Cooper, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach, was named Canada’s coach June 25.

“This is a highly skilled group of coaches that bring impressive accolades and experience at all levels of the game,” Cooper said in a statement. “I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff, and I look forward to working alongside all five and representing Canada in international competition in February.”

Cassidy joins center Jack Eichel as the first two Knights to be confirmed for the four-team round-robin tournament that will take place Feb. 12 to 20 in Boston and Montreal.

Eichel was one of the first six players selected to represent the United States. Sweden and Finland will also take part.

The event will replace the NHL’s All-Star Game this season and serve as the NHL’s return to international competition. Players have not played internationally since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The NHL will have representation in the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. The league was supposed to take part in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but pulled out because of concerns over the COVID pandemic.

Cassidy was supposed to be on Canada’s staff that year, also coached by Cooper.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native will enter his third season as the Knights’ coach after two consecutive trips to the playoffs and the team’s first Stanley Cup in 2023.

Cassidy is 388-206-70 in 10 NHL seasons. He’s 96-51-17 with the Knights.

Don’t expect Cassidy to be the only Knights addition to Canada’s roster.

Rosters will be announced at a later date, but defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore are likely to receive consideration, along with forward Mark Stone.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Knights’ 2024-25 schedule release: When does Marchessault return?
recommend 2
End of an era: Why Knights, Marchessault went separate ways
recommend 3
Relive Jonathan Marchessault’s top 5 moments with the Knights
recommend 4
Knights prospect to get chance to protect net in AHL — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Knights face uncertainty with goaltending after signing Samsonov
recommend 6
Knights sign goal-scoring forward to 1-year contract