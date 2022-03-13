73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights could get key forward back against Blue Jackets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2022 - 1:55 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick (41) falls to the ice after being hit by Colorado Ava ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick (41) falls to the ice after being hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. MacKinnon was penalized for interference. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick was activated from injured reserve Sunday, according to the NHL media website, and could be in the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Patrick has missed the past 11 games with an upper-body injury after taking a check to the head from Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon on Feb. 16. MacKinnon was penalized but not fined or suspended for the hit.

Patrick has appeared in 18 of the Knights’ 60 games with two goals and six points.

Goaltender Logan Thompson was the first goaltender off at the morning skate and is expected to make his third NHL start. Laurent Brossoit started both games of the back-to-back in Buffalo and Pittsburgh with Robin Lehner (lower body) no longer on the road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders expect to be active in free agency
Raiders expect to be active in free agency
2
2 dead in murder-suicide at downtown Las Vegas apartment
2 dead in murder-suicide at downtown Las Vegas apartment
3
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
4
Station Casinos celebrates launch of $750M project in SW Las Vegas
Station Casinos celebrates launch of $750M project in SW Las Vegas
5
Frank Marino hopes Westgate show is last stop in Las Vegas
Frank Marino hopes Westgate show is last stop in Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST