Golden Knights could get key forward back against Blue Jackets

Forward Nolan Patrick was activated from injured reserve Sunday and could be in the lineup when the Golden Knights visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick (41) falls to the ice after being hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. MacKinnon was penalized for interference. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick was activated from injured reserve Sunday, according to the NHL media website, and could be in the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Patrick has missed the past 11 games with an upper-body injury after taking a check to the head from Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon on Feb. 16. MacKinnon was penalized but not fined or suspended for the hit.

Patrick has appeared in 18 of the Knights’ 60 games with two goals and six points.

Goaltender Logan Thompson was the first goaltender off at the morning skate and is expected to make his third NHL start. Laurent Brossoit started both games of the back-to-back in Buffalo and Pittsburgh with Robin Lehner (lower body) no longer on the road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

