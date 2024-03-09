Golden Knights defenseman has procedure for lower-body injury

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez will miss at least a week after going on injured reserve. The Knights got better news on three other injured players.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday that defenseman Alec Martinez underwent a procedure for a lower-body injury after the team returned from its five-game road trip.

There is no timeline on Martinez’s return, but he will miss at least a week after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

McCrimmon said Martinez will be out of the lineup “short term.” The three-time Stanley Cup champion has 16 points in 45 games this season.

The prognosis was better for forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, William Carrier and Brett Howden.

Dorofeyev is expected to play Saturday against the Red Wings for the first time since he was elbowed in the head by Jacob Trouba of the Rangers on Jan. 26. Trouba was suspended for the hit.

Carrier’s return from shoulder surgery has been slowed because he got sick.

McCrimmon said Carrier would have been skating with the team or even back in the lineup by now had he not come down with a “serious illness.”

Howden would have participated in Friday’s practice in a noncontact jersey, but the team called off the on-ice session.

Hanifin extension not imminent

There were rumors before the trade deadline that defenseman Noah Hanifin was seeking a lucrative contract extension from whichever team acquired him from Calgary.

He insists there is no rush to get that done now that he is with the Knights.

Hanifin indicated it’s something his representatives will discuss with the organization but that he won’t be consumed by the process. He’s set to become a free agent after the season.

“It’s been such a crazy 24 hours just trying to get here and fit into the room and get ready for the game,” Hanifin said before making his debut with the team Thursday. “I think that’s something we’ll get sorted out later.”

McCrimmon said there were no discussions with Hanifin’s representatives about a new contract before the trade was finalized.

“We have talked since, but we hadn’t prior,” he said.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.